Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $58.84 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $58,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 313.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.86. 4,935,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.47. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

