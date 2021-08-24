Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $61.87 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,347,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750,189 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Carnival Co. & worth $61,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 32,539,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,065,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

