Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $86.63 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $86,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $112.11. 6,601,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,512,379. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $581.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

