Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $87.82 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,922 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $87,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,626 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.47. 5,871,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,782,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $324.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.76.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.