Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 0.9% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Target worth $88,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,235. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.