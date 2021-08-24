Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $43.07 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 135,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,066,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.19% of United Rentals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.91. 334,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.