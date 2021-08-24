Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,850 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.49% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $87,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.79. 158,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,508. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.78. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.57 and a fifty-two week high of $271.79.

