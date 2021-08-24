Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 54,737 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $46,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in NIKE by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,521. The company has a market capitalization of $268.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.20. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

