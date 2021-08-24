Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,315 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 2.2% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.47% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $210,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $279.69. 16,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.12. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

