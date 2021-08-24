Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $45,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.98. 1,637,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.00. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $204.76 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

