Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 28,961 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 3.91% of Camtek worth $63,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Camtek by 11.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter valued at $356,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Camtek by 41.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Camtek stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. 319,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAMT. Barclays began coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

