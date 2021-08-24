Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,697,007 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,697,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,797,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 1.12% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,509 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $887,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of EWZ traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,298,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,523,674. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.