Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245,000 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $125,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYT traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.82. The stock had a trading volume of 149,437 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.32. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

