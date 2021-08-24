Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,403 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,085 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Palo Alto Networks worth $63,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $69.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.87. 11,082,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,143. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.16 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $446.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.73.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

