Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 29,085 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,148,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 9.0% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 1.80% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $856,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $422.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $405.58. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.18 and a fifty-two week high of $424.01.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

