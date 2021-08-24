Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 30,613 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30,613 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.0% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $192,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total value of $27,630,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,571,209 shares of company stock worth $893,960,342. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.20. 517,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,049,094. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.