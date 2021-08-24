Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 40,000 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,502,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital accounts for about 2.0% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 3.27% of Kornit Digital worth $186,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Shares of KRNT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,458. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $134.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 299.05 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

