Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 500,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 895,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.06% of General Motors worth $52,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. BOKF NA raised its position in General Motors by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,937 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in General Motors by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 46,077 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,333,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,980,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

