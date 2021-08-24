Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 54,106 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,106 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.98% of CyberArk Software worth $49,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.99. 585,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,771. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.02. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.06 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.