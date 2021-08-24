Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $43.12 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,124,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.06% of Equinix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Equinix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Equinix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,415,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Truist increased their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.28.

Shares of EQIX traded down $15.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $820.24. The stock had a trading volume of 345,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $845.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $818.11. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,282. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

