Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 590,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,432,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Kilroy Realty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,524,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,780,000 after purchasing an additional 407,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,963,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,871,000 after purchasing an additional 199,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.52. The company had a trading volume of 434,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,304. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.99. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.