Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,065 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $50,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $126.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

