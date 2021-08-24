Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Mincon Group (LON:MCON)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

MCON remained flat at $GBX 108.50 ($1.42) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. The company has a market capitalization of £230.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38. Mincon Group has a one year low of GBX 77.50 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

Mincon Group Company Profile

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

