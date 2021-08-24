Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTX opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.29. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

