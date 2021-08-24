Mining, Minerals & Metals (LON:MMM) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Mining, Minerals & Metals plc (LON:MMM)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Approximately 35,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 139,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 million and a P/E ratio of -6.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.49.

In other news, insider Mike Stewart bought 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,200 ($5,487.33).

Mining, Minerals & Metals plc does not have significant operations. Its objective is to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business in the natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

