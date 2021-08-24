Minter Network Market Cap Achieves $16.43 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $16.43 million and approximately $11,175.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00052979 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00120657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00125611 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.47 or 0.00156798 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,200.25 or 1.00137048 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,632,013,476 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,803,909 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

