MintMe.com Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $445,736.49 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $445,736.49 and approximately $29.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,034.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.49 or 0.06615013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.81 or 0.01327819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.00 or 0.00364316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00130692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.09 or 0.00649715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.22 or 0.00333558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.47 or 0.00325753 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.