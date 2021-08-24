Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $10,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,940,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $145.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.78. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.60 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.36.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

