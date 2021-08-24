Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for about $22.60 or 0.00047138 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $27.79 million and $190,287.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00051918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00122540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00153799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,001.57 or 1.00097827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.64 or 0.00970995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.22 or 0.06529533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,229,258 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.