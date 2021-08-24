Mirrored Netflix Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for approximately $549.57 or 0.01138567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $25.42 million and $27,309.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00053115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00124513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00154507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,233.12 or 0.99927104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.71 or 0.00991769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.39 or 0.06593130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 46,258 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

