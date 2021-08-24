Missfresh (MF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of MF opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47. Missfresh has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

MF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

