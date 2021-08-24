Mist Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mist has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.19 or 0.00794189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00099818 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

