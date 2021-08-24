Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Trading 10.1% Higher

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF)’s stock price traded up 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 3,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 11,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.