Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.94. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSLOY)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.