Mizuho Boosts Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $35.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

