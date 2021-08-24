Mizuho Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $85.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

JD.com stock opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 36.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

