Mizuho Increases Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $79.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

ADC stock opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.96.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

