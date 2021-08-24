Mizuho Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $525.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.43.

PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $406.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $22,840,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,147 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $1,489,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $2,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

