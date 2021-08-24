Mobius (MOBI) Price Tops $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Mobius has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $42,942.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mobius coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mobius has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00123854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00154721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,009.31 or 0.99580882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.25 or 0.00977467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.31 or 0.06426518 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mobius Coin Profile

Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 536,913,014 coins. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mobius’ official website is mobius.network . The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mobius (MOBI) is a protocol token whose blockchain runs simple protocols which introduce new standards for cross-blockchain login, payment, governance, and oracles such as the novel Universal Proof of Stake Oracle. “

