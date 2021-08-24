Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $17.18 million and $1.11 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.35 or 0.00794199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00099603 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

