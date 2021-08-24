Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 25,764 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $62.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,637. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $63.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.