Monavale (MONA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $30,823.00

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Monavale coin can now be bought for $529.94 or 0.01099615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $30,823.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monavale has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.27 or 0.00365751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,603 coins and its circulating supply is 8,680 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

