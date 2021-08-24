MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $410.00 at Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $377.00 to $410.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.88.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $375.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.38. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,376 shares of company stock valued at $78,383,679 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

