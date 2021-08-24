MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.88.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $8.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $384.05. 10,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,611. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.38. MongoDB has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of -83.28 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $10,602,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,982,276.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total transaction of $172,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,376 shares of company stock worth $78,383,679. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,756,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,629,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

