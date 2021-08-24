Monolith Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and $27,589.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00054626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00048708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00787015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00097151 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

