Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,667 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for approximately 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $20,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

SWKS stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.62. 34,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,747. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

