Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Terry L. Blaker purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $286.98. 13,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,471. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $286.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

