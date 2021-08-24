Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.30. 39,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,647. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

