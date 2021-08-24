Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,643,000 after acquiring an additional 58,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,216,000 after acquiring an additional 60,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,926,000 after acquiring an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $299.40. 14,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,401. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

