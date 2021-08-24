Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $13.85 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.7% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.42. The company had a trading volume of 93,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.